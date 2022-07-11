Potomac Capital Management Inc. Buys 128,705 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 338.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,705 shares during the period. Absolute Software comprises approximately 1.2% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Absolute Software worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABST. TD Securities dropped their target price on Absolute Software from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. Absolute Software Co. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $51.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.82%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

