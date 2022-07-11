Potomac Capital Management Inc. Buys 17,300 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Richardson Electronics worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RELL. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 125,367 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

RELL stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $211.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97.

In other news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 37.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Richardson Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.