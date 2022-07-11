Potomac Capital Management Inc. Buys 32,378 Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,378 shares during the period. CONX makes up approximately 1.3% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CONX were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CONX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CONX by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 42,971 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth $983,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth $2,016,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CONX alerts:

Shares of CONX stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.