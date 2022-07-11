Potomac Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 33,857 Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Vuzix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 822,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $7.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $17.06.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 376.45%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

