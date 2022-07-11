Potomac Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Unisys accounts for 2.6% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Unisys worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Unisys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 91,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 52,981 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,535,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP grew its position in Unisys by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sphinx Trading LP now owns 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UIS opened at $13.54 on Monday. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

