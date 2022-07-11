Potomac Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Zovio worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZVO. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Zovio by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,397,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 329,810 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zovio by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 246,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 192,514 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zovio by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

ZVO stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. Zovio Inc has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

Zovio ( NASDAQ:ZVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 57.96% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zovio Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

