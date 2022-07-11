Potomac Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,367 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of TransAct Technologies worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TACT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 83,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 53,644 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TACT opened at $3.78 on Monday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

