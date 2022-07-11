Potomac Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,973 shares during the quarter. Sequans Communications comprises approximately 2.0% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of Sequans Communications worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SQNS stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. Sequans Communications S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Sequans Communications (Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.