Potomac Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Vertex Energy comprises about 1.2% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vertex Energy worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,720,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,673,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $514,708.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

