Potomac Capital Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Five Point worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPH. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Five Point by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,160,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Five Point by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 65,887 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Five Point by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 558,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 52,375 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Five Point in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Five Point by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 228,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 45,343 shares in the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Point alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Five Point from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of FPH opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter. Five Point had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $28,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,996.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 124,913 shares of company stock valued at $655,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.