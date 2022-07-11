Potomac Capital Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 338.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,705 shares during the quarter. Absolute Software comprises about 1.2% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Absolute Software worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABST. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 74,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Absolute Software by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 440,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 89,289 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Absolute Software from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of ABST opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. Absolute Software Co. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $51.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. Analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.82%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

