Potomac Capital Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stake in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,719 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 560,281 shares during the quarter. Exterran makes up about 1.7% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Exterran worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Exterran in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Exterran by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Exterran by 31.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Exterran by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Exterran by 103.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 133,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 67,826 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exterran alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exterran in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of EXTN opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Exterran Co. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $191.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.05 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 50.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Exterran Profile (Get Rating)

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.