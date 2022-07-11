Potomac Capital Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,719 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 560,281 shares during the quarter. Exterran comprises about 1.7% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Exterran worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at $4,492,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exterran by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in Exterran by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 501,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 299,250 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exterran by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 80,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exterran in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. Exterran Co. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 50.35% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $191.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

