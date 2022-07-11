Potomac Capital Management Inc. Has $377,000 Position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Aspen Group worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,186,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 823,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Aspen Group Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.