Potomac Capital Management Inc. Purchases 177,015 Shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,015 shares during the quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned 2.98% of Xcel Brands worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 105,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. Xcel Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Xcel Brands ( NASDAQ:XELB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Brands in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Xcel Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.