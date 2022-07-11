Potomac Capital Management Inc. Purchases 51,973 Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51,973 shares during the quarter. Sequans Communications comprises approximately 2.0% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Sequans Communications worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth $3,403,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth $76,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SQNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.