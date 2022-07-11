Potomac Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 788,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the quarter. Yatra Online comprises 1.3% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yatra Online were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,001,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 404,740 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 29.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $2.37 on Monday. Yatra Online, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yatra Online ( NASDAQ:YTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

