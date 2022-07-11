Potomac Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fathom were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Acas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.
In other Fathom news, CFO Marco Fregenal acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,146,080 shares in the company, valued at $11,655,633.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Fathom Profile
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
