Potomac Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Atlas Air Worldwide comprises 2.4% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $61.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.78 and a 1-year high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AAWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

