Potomac Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Atlas Air Worldwide makes up 2.4% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 425.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 73,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,425 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,807,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $61.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.78 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.