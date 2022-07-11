Potomac Capital Management Inc. Sells 802 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Franklin Covey worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth about $6,097,000. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FC opened at $49.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.11 million, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.33. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

