Potomac Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,860 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

CSSE stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $40.03.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.28). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.35%. The business had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.