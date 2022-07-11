Potomac Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Performant Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,983,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after buying an additional 1,397,784 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,274,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,524,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,699,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,001,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 375,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Performant Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFMT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

