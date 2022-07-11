Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,402,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,959,000 after acquiring an additional 287,365 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,309,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFS opened at $22.54 on Monday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,786.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Valerie O. Murray purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $30,268.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,683 shares in the company, valued at $857,946.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

