ProVise Management Group LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,372 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,467,000 after acquiring an additional 897,427 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,759,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,998,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,419,000 after acquiring an additional 516,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,039,000 after purchasing an additional 500,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $116.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $134.30.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.27 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

