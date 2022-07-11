ProVise Management Group LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,754 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $627,000.

Shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

