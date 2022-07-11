ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,004,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,936,000 after buying an additional 52,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,235,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares during the period. Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,267,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,357.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $358.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.95. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $326.70 and a 12-month high of $559.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

