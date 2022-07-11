ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,234 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after buying an additional 130,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after buying an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $348,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,626,000 after buying an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,518 shares of company stock worth $22,257,456. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $190.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of -240.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.36 and its 200 day moving average is $184.92. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

