Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.
PRU opened at $96.31 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $90.25 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.18. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.
Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.
