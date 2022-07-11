Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives $1,558.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,558.00.

PUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.04) to GBX 1,685 ($20.40) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($17.56) to GBX 1,375 ($16.65) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.77) to GBX 1,590 ($19.25) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.77) to GBX 1,475 ($17.86) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($20.82) to GBX 1,665 ($20.16) in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after buying an additional 464,246 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 643,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after purchasing an additional 169,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 65,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

