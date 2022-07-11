Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Acquired by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Pure Cycle worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $6,016,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the third quarter worth $1,811,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $1,617,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $255.16 million, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.90. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pure Cycle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

