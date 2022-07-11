Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Purchased by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Pure Cycle worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 5.8% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 341,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 13.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 552,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $6,016,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $255.16 million, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCYO. TheStreet cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pure Cycle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

