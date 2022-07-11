Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Subaru Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Subaru in a research report issued on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Subaru’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Subaru stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. Subaru has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Subaru had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

