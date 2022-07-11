Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Issued By B. Riley

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CONSOL Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of CEIX opened at $50.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,008.00 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47.

In other CONSOL Energy news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $294,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,931.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,197 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.