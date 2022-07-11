Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ARC Resources Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ARC Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for ARC Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARX. CIBC lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.62.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$15.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.85. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$22.88.

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Ryan Victor Berrett sold 13,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.54, for a total value of C$257,854.61. Also, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 9,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.02, for a total transaction of C$187,274.56. Insiders sold a total of 110,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,663 over the last ninety days.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.15%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

