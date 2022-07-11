Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Lifted by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 7th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HBM. CIBC cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $3.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.15. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.75.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

