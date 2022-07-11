Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Pharvaris Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pharvaris in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PHVS. JMP Securities began coverage on Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $22.81 on Monday. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $726.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

