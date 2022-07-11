Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Reduced by Analyst

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HighPeak Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ HPK opened at $24.06 on Monday. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $92.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 88.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.