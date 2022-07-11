Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a report released on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.32 EPS.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $181.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $127.03 and a fifty-two week high of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 2,511.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.