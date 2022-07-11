QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

Shares of QCOM opened at $136.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

