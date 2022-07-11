QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.88.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $134.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.15 and a 200 day moving average of $152.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.