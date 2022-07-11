Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stake Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $401,186.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,594,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,038 shares of company stock valued at $9,304,167. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $132.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average is $129.92. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.01 and a 12 month high of $150.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.