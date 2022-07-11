Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a report issued on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 93,492 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

