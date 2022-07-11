RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Bought by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of RCI Hospitality worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,908,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33. The firm has a market cap of $470.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $63.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

RCI Hospitality declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.