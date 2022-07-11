Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Republic Services by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 335,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $129.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.