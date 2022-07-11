Reviewing NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) & SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of SMART Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of NVE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of SMART Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NVE and SMART Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $26.99 million 8.44 $14.51 million $3.00 15.73 SMART Global $1.50 billion 0.58 $21.31 million $1.24 14.02

SMART Global has higher revenue and earnings than NVE. SMART Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 53.76% 21.59% 20.90% SMART Global 3.64% 48.23% 11.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NVE and SMART Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A SMART Global 0 0 5 0 3.00

SMART Global has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.85%. Given SMART Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SMART Global is more favorable than NVE.

Risk & Volatility

NVE has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMART Global has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMART Global beats NVE on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVE (Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for industrial Internet of Things market. In addition, it undertakes contracts for research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About SMART Global (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products. It also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, the company offers Penguin Computing solutions to customers in financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; Penguin Edge solutions to government, telecommunications, health care, smart city, network edge, and industrial applications; and hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further, it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and networking in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin-On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. Additionally, the company's LED Solutions offers application-optimized LEDs for lighting, video screens, and specialty lighting applications under the CreeLED brand. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

