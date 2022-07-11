Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €215.00 ($223.96) price target by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.
Rheinmetall stock opened at €195.00 ($203.13) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €76.28 ($79.46) and a 1-year high of €227.90 ($237.40). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €202.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €160.15. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52.
About Rheinmetall (Get Rating)
