Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €215.00 ($223.96) price target by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.

Rheinmetall stock opened at €195.00 ($203.13) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €76.28 ($79.46) and a 1-year high of €227.90 ($237.40). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €202.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €160.15. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

