Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,500 by Analysts at Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 4,800 ($58.13) to GBX 4,500 ($54.49) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,900 ($59.34) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,550 ($55.10) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($78.71) to GBX 4,200 ($50.86) in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.34) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,000 ($72.66) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,500 ($66.60).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,835 ($58.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 446.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,381.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,533.97. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.81).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.03), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($49,551.22).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

