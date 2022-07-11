Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 68,367 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 68,367 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of LKQ worth $16,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in LKQ by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 99,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in LKQ by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 49,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in LKQ by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

LKQ Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.