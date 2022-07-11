Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $45.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

